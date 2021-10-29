Patriots vs. Chargers Week 8 injury report: Austin Ekeler among players questionable

Patriots-Chargers injury report: Ekeler questionable after not practicing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Chargers' high-powered offense could pose less of a challenge for the New England Patriots defense on Sunday if running back Austin Ekeler doesn't play or is limited in any way.

Ekeler, who's battling a hip injury, didn't practice Friday as the Chargers prepared for their Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Ekeler is a very talented dual-threat running back who leads the Chargers in rushing and ranks third on the team with 27 receptions.

He's one of only two Chargers players -- linebacker Drew Tranquill is the other -- listed on the final injury report of the week. Los Angeles had a Week 7 bye, giving its players extra time to rest and recover before hosting the Patriots.

The Patriots ruled out linebacker Brandon King for Sunday's matchup. He's dealing with a thigh injury. New England also listed 14 players as questionable, highlighted by center David Andrews, tight end Jonnu Smith and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Pats are coming off a massive 54-13 win over the New York Jets in Week 7. It easily was the team's best performance of the season.

Here are the official Week 8 injury reports for the Patriots and Chargers.

New England Patriots (3-4)

OUTLB Brandon King, Thigh

DOUBTFULNo players listed

QUESTIONABLEC David Andrews, Ankle LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder DL Carl Davis, Hand S Kyle Dugger, Neck K Nick Folk, Left Knee DL Davon Godchaux, Finger LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle G Shaq Mason, Abdomen TE Jonnu Smith, ShoulderLB Josh Uche, ShoulderLB Kyle Van Noy, Groin CB Shaun Wade, Concussion DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

OUTNo players listed

DOUBTFULNo players listed

QUESTIONABLERB Austin Ekeler, Hip LB Drue Tranquill, Chest