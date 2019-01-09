Patriots vs. Chargers injury report: Melvin Gordon misses Wednesday practice
The New England Patriots got a boost Wednesday when safety Devin McCourty returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots safety suffered a concussion in Week 17, but was a full participant Wednesday as New England had perfect attendance. The two Patriots to keep an eye on are tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Deatrich Wise, who both were limited Wednesday.
The Chargers were without two offensive starters at Wednesday's practice. Running back Melvin Gordon and center Mike Pouncey did not participate. Gordon has a knee sprain injury suffered in last weekend's playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. He left in the first quarter but returned in the second quarter. Meanwhile tight end Hunter Henry was a full participant after being added to the active roster Monday.
Here's the injury report from Wednesday's practices.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Dwayne Allen - Knee
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Devin McCourty - Concussion
WR Cordarelle Patterson - Knee
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Melvin Gordon - Knee
C Mike Pouncey - Thumb
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Brandon Facyson - Concussion
FB Derek Watt - Shoulder
LB Kyle Wilson - Concussion
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Jahleel Addae - Shoulder
TE Hunter Hentry - Knee
T Sam Tevi - Groin
