Patriots vs. Chargers injury report: Melvin Gordon misses Wednesday practice originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots got a boost Wednesday when safety Devin McCourty returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots safety suffered a concussion in Week 17, but was a full participant Wednesday as New England had perfect attendance. The two Patriots to keep an eye on are tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Deatrich Wise, who both were limited Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chargers were without two offensive starters at Wednesday's practice. Running back Melvin Gordon and center Mike Pouncey did not participate. Gordon has a knee sprain injury suffered in last weekend's playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. He left in the first quarter but returned in the second quarter. Meanwhile tight end Hunter Henry was a full participant after being added to the active roster Monday.

Here's the injury report from Wednesday's practices.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Dwayne Allen - Knee

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle





FULL PARTICIPATION

S Devin McCourty - Concussion

WR Cordarelle Patterson - Knee





LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Melvin Gordon - Knee

C Mike Pouncey - Thumb





LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Brandon Facyson - Concussion

FB Derek Watt - Shoulder

LB Kyle Wilson - Concussion







FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jahleel Addae - Shoulder

TE Hunter Hentry - Knee

T Sam Tevi - Groin







Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.