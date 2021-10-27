Patriots vs. Chargers injury report: Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Wednesday

Patriots injury report: Bourne among 15 players limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots remain banged up heading into their Week 8 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they did manage to have perfect attendance at Wednesday's practice.

Fifteen players were limited, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne who was a new addition to the practice report with a shoulder injury. No players were listed as non-participants.

As for L.A., no players missed practice and the only player limited Wednesday was linebacker Drue Tranquill. Wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) and safety Nasir Adderly (hip) participated in full.

Check out the full Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Chargers ahead of Sunday's game below:

New England Patriots (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (finger)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Brandon King (thigh)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Shaun Wade (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Drue Tranquill (chest)

FULL AVAILABILITY

S Nasir Adderly (hip)

WR Mike Williams (knee)

The Patriots and Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium.