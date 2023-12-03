Patriots vs Chargers 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to put an end to their three-game losing streak by knocking off the bottom-feeding New England Patriots on Sunday.
Defense has been one of the true bright spots for the Patriots, and that will have to continue to be the case against quarterback Justin Herbert and an explosive Chargers offense.
Granted, the Chargers could be without star wideout Keenan Allen, who is questionable for the game. But even without Allen, Los Angeles has more weapons on the offensive side of the ball. They’ll also be facing a Patriots team that’s preparing to start backup quarterback Bailey Zappe after benching Mac Jones in back-to-back weeks.
New England is sitting at 2-9 and one loss away from officially being eliminated from playoff contention. It’s no surprise they’d feel comfortable switching things up at this point and seeing if Zappe can provide a spark for the team offensively.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game:
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Live Stream
NFL+ (local)
NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)
Paramount+ (local)
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels
CBS
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
Sirius XM: New England (225) or Los Angeles (380)
Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Los Angeles (817)
Weather
Temperature – 46 degrees
Precipitation – 95%
Wind – 9mph
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]