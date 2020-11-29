Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12 inactives: Sony Michel returns; DT to make debut

Patriots-Cardinals Week 12 inactives: Michel returns; DT to make debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sony Michel timed his return well.

The Patriots running back is active for New England's Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals, as he'll suit up for the first time since hitting injured reserve after Week 3 with a quadriceps injury.

The Patriots lost Rex Burkhead to a season-ending injury last Sunday, but Michel -- who was activated off injured reserve last weekend but was inactive against the Houston Texans -- will help fill Burkhead's void as a backup to Damien Harris.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Bill Belichick have a plan to contain Kyler Murray? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Harris is the clear No. 1 back in New England's rushing attack, averaging 73.4 yards per game since Week 4.

Recently-acquired defensive tackle Akeem Spence will make his Patriots debut Sunday after he and wide receiver Donte Moncrief were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Wideout Isaiah Ford, meanwhile, is inactive Sunday and still waiting to play his first game with New England after the team traded for him on Nov. 3.

Here are the full inactive lists for the Patriots and Cardinals.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-6)

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

WR Isaiah Ford

DT Byron Cowart

DE Tashawn Bower

ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-4)

RB Eno Benjamin

QB Brett Hundley

OL Joshua Miles

OL Justin Murray

S Jalen Thompson