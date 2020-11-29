Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12 inactives: Sony Michel returns; DT to make debut
Patriots-Cardinals Week 12 inactives: Michel returns; DT to make debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Sony Michel timed his return well.
The Patriots running back is active for New England's Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals, as he'll suit up for the first time since hitting injured reserve after Week 3 with a quadriceps injury.
The Patriots lost Rex Burkhead to a season-ending injury last Sunday, but Michel -- who was activated off injured reserve last weekend but was inactive against the Houston Texans -- will help fill Burkhead's void as a backup to Damien Harris.
Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Bill Belichick have a plan to contain Kyler Murray? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Harris is the clear No. 1 back in New England's rushing attack, averaging 73.4 yards per game since Week 4.
Recently-acquired defensive tackle Akeem Spence will make his Patriots debut Sunday after he and wide receiver Donte Moncrief were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
Wideout Isaiah Ford, meanwhile, is inactive Sunday and still waiting to play his first game with New England after the team traded for him on Nov. 3.
Here are the full inactive lists for the Patriots and Cardinals.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-6)
QB Brian Hoyer
RB J.J. Taylor
WR Isaiah Ford
DT Byron Cowart
DE Tashawn Bower
ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-4)
RB Eno Benjamin
QB Brett Hundley
OL Joshua Miles
OL Justin Murray
S Jalen Thompson