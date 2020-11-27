Patriots vs. Cardinals Preview: Keys to a New England victory in Week 12

Tom E. Curran
·1 min read

This may be a weird thing to hold against a football team for 12 years. But the Cardinals' December 2008 performance against the Patriots when they quit because it was cold and absorbed a 47-7 loss makes me skeptical of their moxie. Still? Even though everyone from that team except Larry Fitz is gone? Yes. Still. The Cardinals have better football players than the Patriots.

But traveling East on a holiday week, playing without Fitz – and others – because of COVID and having some markers of a team that lacks focus (a league-leading 79 accepted penalties against them and a league-leading 24 “stalled drive” penalties), bringing a second-year quarterback in to face a Bill Belichick defense for the first time and having an ultra-aggressive defense that can be outsmarted? I smell an upset.

