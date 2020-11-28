Patriots vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12 game online

Patriots vs. Cardinals live stream: Can Pats slow down Kyler Murray? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been four years since the New England Patriots last took on the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Pats squeaked out a 23-21 victory.

But that Cardinals team didn't have Kyler Murray under center. On Sunday, the Patriots defense will face one of its toughest tests of the season as the dual-threat quarterback will look to continue his stellar second NFL season.

Through 10 games, Murray has 2,644 passing yards for 19 touchdowns and 619 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is the third mobile QB New England has faced in as many weeks, following Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson and Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Cam Newton and the Patriots (4-6) are looking to get back on track after suffering a 27-20 loss to Houston that may have crushed their playoff hopes. They'll have to do so without left tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Rex Burkhead, as both players were placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 6-4 and fighting for the top spot in the competitive NFC West. Future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be sidelined due to COVID-19.

Here's how and when to watch Patriots (4-6) vs. Cardinals (6-4) in Week 12.

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Yahoo Sports; fuboTV -- Get a free trial