Patriots vs. Cardinals injury report: Jakobi Meyers misses Thursday's practice

Justin Leger
·1 min read

Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Meyers misses Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.

Patriots Talk: Patriots are truly facing a must-win against the Cardinals | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

On the Cardinals' side, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins did not practice due to an illness. Fellow wideout Rondale Moore (groin), lineman Rashaad Coward (chest), and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) also were non-participants.

Here's the full Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Cardinals.

New England Patriots (6-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • T Trent Brown, Illness

  • RB Damien Harris, Thigh

  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

  • CB Jalen Mills, Groin

  • OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No Players Listed.

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • OL Rashaad Coward, Chest

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness

  • WR Rondale Moore, Groin

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

