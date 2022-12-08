Patriots vs. Cardinals injury report: Jakobi Meyers misses Thursday's practice
Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.
On the Cardinals' side, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins did not practice due to an illness. Fellow wideout Rondale Moore (groin), lineman Rashaad Coward (chest), and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) also were non-participants.
Here's the full Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Cardinals.
New England Patriots (6-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Illness
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Rashaad Coward, Chest
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness
WR Rondale Moore, Groin
CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring
S Charles Washington, Chest
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Greg Dortch, Thumb