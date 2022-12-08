Patriots vs. Cardinals injury report: Jakobi Meyers misses Thursday's practice

Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Meyers misses Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.

On the Cardinals' side, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins did not practice due to an illness. Fellow wideout Rondale Moore (groin), lineman Rashaad Coward (chest), and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) also were non-participants.

Here's the full Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Cardinals.

New England Patriots (6-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Illness

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness

WR Rondale Moore, Groin

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring

S Charles Washington, Chest

FULL PARTICIPATION