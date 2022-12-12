Patriots vs. Cardinals inactives: Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn ruled out

Patriots-Cardinals inactives: Harris, Wynn ruled out for Pats in pivotal game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded on offense when they play the Arizona Cardinals on the road in a pivotal Week 14 game Monday night.

New England's offense won't have running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and right tackle Isaiah Wynn due to injuries. Meyers is battling a concussion. His loss is a real setback because he leads all Patriots wideouts in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Harris is going to miss his second consecutive game, which puts a huge burden on Rhamondre Stevenson to power the rushing attack versus the Cardinals.

The most notable absence on defense for the Patriots is cornerback Jalen Mills. He's going to miss his second game in a row with a groin injury.

There are no major surprise inactives for the Cardinals.

If the Patriots beat the Cardinals, they will occupy the third wild card playoff spot (No. 7 seed) in the AFC entering Week 15.

Here are the official inactive lists for both teams.

New England Patriots (6-6)

Damien Harris, RB

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Isaiah Wynn, OT

Sam Roberts, DT

Cameron McGrone, LB

Jalen Mills, CB

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)