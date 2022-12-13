Patriots vs. Cardinals highlights Week 14
Watch the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.
After their Week 14 win over the Seahawks, the Panthers are inching closer to a playoff spot and further away from a top pick.
Cardinals quarterback went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during Monday night's loss to the Patriots.
Twitter reacts to the Patriots' much-needed road win over the Cardinals.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were having tests done at Stanford Hospital.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Not only did the 49ers send a message in their dominant win against the Buccaneers, but George Kittle made history in the process.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy sustained an injury to his oblique, which places his availability in question for the 49ers' game Thursday at Seattle.