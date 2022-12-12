Patriots vs Cardinals 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots head off to the desert for a must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

There’s a love-hate relationship between the Patriots and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the site of their perfect season going up in smoke at the hands of the New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII. However, it’s also the place where they knocked the Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom off the mountaintop to capture their fourth Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XLIX.

What kind of memories will the venue hold after Monday’s game against the Cardinals?

The Patriots are hoping for good ones after dropping their last two consecutive games to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. They’re currently on the outside looking into the playoffs and desperate for a win.

The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but they also pose a significant offensive threat with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing to his star-studded receiving duo, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Can the Patriots defense hold them in check, and more importantly, can the offense match fire with fire when necessary?

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals

Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

ESPN

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (226) and Arizona (225)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Arizona (800)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots -130, Cardinals +110

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -2, Cardinals +2

Over/Under (O/U): 43.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 52 degrees

Precipitation – 13%

Wind – 4mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire