Patriots vs Cardinals 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The New England Patriots head off to the desert for a must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
There’s a love-hate relationship between the Patriots and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the site of their perfect season going up in smoke at the hands of the New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII. However, it’s also the place where they knocked the Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom off the mountaintop to capture their fourth Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XLIX.
What kind of memories will the venue hold after Monday’s game against the Cardinals?
The Patriots are hoping for good ones after dropping their last two consecutive games to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. They’re currently on the outside looking into the playoffs and desperate for a win.
The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but they also pose a significant offensive threat with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing to his star-studded receiving duo, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Can the Patriots defense hold them in check, and more importantly, can the offense match fire with fire when necessary?
Here’s how to watch the game.
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals
Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Live Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
ESPN
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
SiriusXM: New England (226) and Arizona (225)
SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Arizona (800)
Betting odds
Money line: Patriots -130, Cardinals +110
Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -2, Cardinals +2
Over/Under (O/U): 43.5
Weather
Temperature – 52 degrees
Precipitation – 13%
Wind – 4mph