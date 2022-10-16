Patriots vs. Browns Week 6 inactives: Mac Jones, Damien Harris ruled out

Mac Jones, Damien Harris among Patriots ruled out vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offensive depth will be tested Sunday in Cleveland.

Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Nelson Agholor are among the players ruled out for New England's Week 6 matchup with the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jones was seen throwing on the field before the game but is still recovering a Week 3 high-ankle sprain, so rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start in Jones' place, with practice squad call-up Garrett Gilbert backing him up.

Rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will provide backfield depth behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson in Damien Harris' absence, while rookie Tyquan Thornton potentially could see more action Sunday with Agholor sidelined.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the Browns will be without two top defenders in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward. New England will be missing its No. 1 corner as well, however, with Jonathan Jones out due to an ankle injury.

Here are the official Week 6 inactives for both teams:

New England Patriots (2-3)