Patriots vs. Browns Week 10 inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson in; Jonnu Smith out

Patriots-Browns Week 10 inactives: Stevenson set to lead RB group originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' leading rusher from last weekend has been given the green light.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is active for Sunday's Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium, while starter Damien Harris is inactive.

Both players didn't practice all week after suffering head injuries in a Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers and were listed as questionable for Sunday with concussions. Harris was ruled out Saturday, leaving Stevenson -- who rushed for a career-high 62 yards last weekend with 44 yards receiving -- to lead the backfield ahead of Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who was questionable to play with a shoulder injury, will miss his first game as a Patriot, while second-year tight end Devin Asiasi is active for the first time this season. Offensive tackle Trent Brown also will return to action for the first time since Week 1.

On Cleveland's side, running back D'Ernest Johnson will lead the backfield with Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (5-4)

Shaun Wade, CB

Yasir Durant, G

Damien Harris, RB

Jonnu Smith, TE

Ronnie Perkins, DE

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Gunner Olszewski, WR

Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Greedy Williams, CB

Richard LeCounte III, S

Tony Fields II, LB

Takkarist McKinley, DE

Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR

Sheldon Day, DT