Patriots vs. Browns injury report: Jamie Collins doubtful for Week 10
The New England Patriots expect to be without Jamie Collins when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The veteran linebacker is listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report with an ankle issue. He suffered the injury during the team's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he tallied two tackles and an interception.
While no Patriots players are ruled out for the Week 10 matchup, 12 are listed as questionable. Among them are running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who suffered concussions in last Sunday's game. If neither player is able to suit up, New England may have to rely on Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor to produce in the backfield.
Here are the official Friday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
Out
No Players Listed
Doubtful
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
Questionable
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
Out
C JC Tretter, Knee
Doubtful
No Players Listed
Questionable
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder