Patriots vs. Browns Injury Report: Trent Brown returns to practice
Help appears to be on its way for the New England Patriots along the offensive line.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a calf injury, returned to practice without any limitations Wednesday ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
We have a Trent Brown sighting at #Patriots practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/TmG2grP5E8
— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 10, 2021
Back with New England after two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown played just seven snaps for the Patriots in a Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins.
Linebacker Matt Judon didn't practice Wednesday for New England, although his absence had nothing to do with an injury -- he and his wife, BreighAnn, welcomed in the couple's third child. Three players missed practice due to concussions for the Patriots, including punt returner Gunner Olszewski and running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, while linebacker Jamie Collins didn't participate due to an ankle injury.
For the Browns, NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett was among four players who didn't participate. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 12 sacks in nine games for Cleveland, just 1.5 sacks shy of his career-high 13.5 from 2018.
Here are the full Wednesday practice reports ahead of Sunday's showdown of AFC contenders at Gillette Stadium
New England Patriots (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITYNo Players Listed.
Cleveland Browns (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder/Foot
C JC Tretter, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITYNo Players Listed.