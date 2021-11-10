Patriots vs. Browns Injury Report: Trent Brown returns to practice

Patriots Injury Report: Help along O-line on the way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Help appears to be on its way for the New England Patriots along the offensive line.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a calf injury, returned to practice without any limitations Wednesday ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

We have a Trent Brown sighting at #Patriots practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/TmG2grP5E8 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 10, 2021

Back with New England after two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown played just seven snaps for the Patriots in a Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Matt Judon didn't practice Wednesday for New England, although his absence had nothing to do with an injury -- he and his wife, BreighAnn, welcomed in the couple's third child. Three players missed practice due to concussions for the Patriots, including punt returner Gunner Olszewski and running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, while linebacker Jamie Collins didn't participate due to an ankle injury.

For the Browns, NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett was among four players who didn't participate. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 12 sacks in nine games for Cleveland, just 1.5 sacks shy of his career-high 13.5 from 2018.

Here are the full Wednesday practice reports ahead of Sunday's showdown of AFC contenders at Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITYNo Players Listed.

Cleveland Browns (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee

QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder/Foot

C JC Tretter, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITYNo Players Listed.