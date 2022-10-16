Patriots vs. Browns highlights Week 6
Watch the highlights from the Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.
Watch the highlights from the Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own.
Jaguars and Saints bettors were crushed late in Sunday's games.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings for 2022, Week 7
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.
Mitch Trubisky fires a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool after replacing an injured Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett is out for the time being with an injury.
Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Injuries haunted the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
This is clearly not the swan song Brady envisioned.
The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak. Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 [more]
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.