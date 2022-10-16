Patriots vs Browns 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots have an opportunity to get back to .500 win percentage in Sunday’s road showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

For coach Bill Belichick, it’s a trip back to his old stomping grounds and the team that gave him his first head coaching job. His Patriots will be facing a Browns offense led by the quarterback he drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, Jacoby Brissett.

The Browns haven’t done well passing the ball, but they’ve been an unstoppable juggernaut on the ground. Brissett is always a danger to take off and run from the pocket. And he also has the league’s best running back tandem with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb is already well over halfway to 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

But the Patriots will have an opportunity to give the Browns’ horrific run defense a taste of their own medicine with Rhamondre Stevenson in the offensive backfield. Damien Harris’ availability might be a game time decision for New England, which means we could see more of rookie Kevin Harris in this matchup.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made the trip to Cleveland and is hoping to make his first start since going down with an ankle injury in Week 3. But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the second-year quarterback is “highly unlikely” to play.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was surprisingly listed as questionable for Sunday, but it's highly unlikely he plays, sources say. Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Oct. 16, 1:00 p.m. ET

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Story continues

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (384) and Cleveland (226)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Cleveland (807)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +125, Browns -150

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5, Browns -2.5

Over/Under (O/U): 43.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 61 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 13mph

[listicle id=129198]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire