Patriots vs. Broncos injury report: Cam Newton returns, Deatrich Wise absent

Patriots-Broncos injury report: Newton and Gilmore return to practice

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both returned for the New England Patriots on Thursday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The news comes as a great time for the Patriots, who are preparing for a Week 6 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos that was originally scheduled for last Sunday. Both players are expected to suit up for this Sunday's game.

The lone player absent Thursday for New England was defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who missed practice for the second straight day. Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz were removed from the injury report.

On Denver's side, running back Melvin Gordon was a full participant in practice. His status for Sunday remains unclear, however, after being charged with driving under the influence.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Garrett Bolles (not injury related)

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

NT Mike Purcell (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)

RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)

ILB Joseph Jones (knee)

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

S Trey Marshall (wrist)