Patriots vs. Broncos injury report: Two Pats linemen projected as DNP

Patriots-Broncos injury report: Two Pats OL projected as DNP originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots didn't practice Wednesday, but they did release a projected injury report.

Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz were listed as "Did Not Participate" for non-injury reasons. Four Patriots players were estimated as limited participants.

The Denver Broncos did practice and quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant, making him in line to be the starter in Sunday's matchup. Running back Melvin Gordon did not practice after being cited for driving under the influence.

Here is the full injury report for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (not injury related)

C James Ferentz (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

NT Mike Purcell (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)

ILB Joseph Jones (knee)

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

S Trey Marshall (wrist)