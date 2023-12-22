Patriots vs Broncos 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots will face their third AFC West opponent in three weeks when traveling to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve Sunday.

After stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, it was back to losing for the Patriots, who stumbled in defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Foxborough. They’ll try to get back on track against an up and down Broncos team coming off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has managed to breathe life into the team after a rocky start to the season, and they’ll surely be looking to take advantage of a Patriots team with all sorts of problems in this matchup.

The defense has remained competitive, but the offense has been a complete mess for New England. They’ll need to turn it around to have a fighting chance in this game.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 24, 7:15 p.m. ET

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Live Stream

NFL+ (local)

NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)

Paramount+ (local)

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

NFL Network

WCVB-TV Channel 5

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (226) or Denver (225)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Denver (809)

Weather

Temperature – 35 degrees

Precipitation – 24%

Wind – 11mph

