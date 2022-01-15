Patriots vs. Bills wild-card inactives: Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Wynn out for New England
Patriots vs. Bills wild-card inactives: No starting LT for New England
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of Saturday's AFC wild-card playoff game.
The Patriots will notably be without starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was officially ruled out on Friday, as well as wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson despite his elevation from the practice squad on Friday. Linebacker Chase Winovich, who appeared in only three plays on defense for New England in Week 18, is also out.
Safety Kyle Dugger, who missed Week 18 due to a hand injury, is back in the lineup, as is defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who suffered what looked like a serious knee injury last week but avoided a long-term ailment.
Buffalo's most notable absence is its top return man, Marquez Stevenson.
Buffalo has won three of four meetings with the Patriots since Tom Brady left town after the 2019 season, but New England won in Orchard Park earlier this season.
It's just the second playoff meeting ever between the teams and first since 1963, when they were both still in the American Football League.