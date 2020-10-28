Patriots vs. Bills Week 8 injury report: N'Keal Harry misses practice with concussion

Patriots-Bills injury report: Harry (concussion) misses practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had a fairly lengthy list of players on Wednesday's Week 8 injury report.

After leaving Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a head injury, wide receiver N'Keal Harry did not participate in Wednesday's Patriots practice due to a concussion. Newly-acquired defensive tackle Carl Davis, who also has a concussion, was absent as well.

Several players were limited including running back Damien Harris and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who are both dealing with ankle injuries.

The Buffalo Bills have their fair share of players on the injury report as well, namely defensive end Jerry Hughes, safety Micah Hyde, and cornerback Josh Norman.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Cody Ford (knee)

DE Jerry Hughes (foot)

S Micah Hyde (concussion)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Vernon Butler (groin)

QB Jake Fromm (not injury related)

DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)

CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (pectoral)

G Brian Winters (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)

WR Josh Brown (knee)