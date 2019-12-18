Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 injury report: Jamie Collins, Julian Edelman banged up
Wednesday's New England Patriots injury report is the same as Tuesday's, with one surprise addition.
Linebacker Jamie Collins was a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury. Other than that, the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's session was Julian Edelman noticeably battling through his knee and shoulder ailments.
Edelman clearly not close to 100% at practice today @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/8SoA83X9ZS
— Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) December 18, 2019
Knowing Edelman's history of playing through injuries, we certainly wouldn't bet against him suiting up for Saturday's game.
As for the Bills, they again only listed two players with injuries. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, running back Frank Gore, and defensive end Jerry Hughes were each given a day of rest.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)
DID NOT PRACTICE
Jonathan Jones, DB, Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
JaWhaun Bentley, LB, Knee
Jamie Collins, LB, Shoulder
Julian Edelman, WR, Knee/Shoulder
Jason McCourty, CB, Groin
Danny Shelton, DL, Shoulder
BUFFALO BILLS (10-4)
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Lorenzo Alexander, Rest
RB Frank Gore, Rest
DE Jerry Hughes, Rest
Ty Nsekhe, Ankle, OT
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Corey Liuget, DT, Knee
