Wednesday's New England Patriots injury report is the same as Tuesday's, with one surprise addition.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury. Other than that, the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's session was Julian Edelman noticeably battling through his knee and shoulder ailments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Edelman clearly not close to 100% at practice today @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/8SoA83X9ZS — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) December 18, 2019

Knowing Edelman's history of playing through injuries, we certainly wouldn't bet against him suiting up for Saturday's game.

As for the Bills, they again only listed two players with injuries. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, running back Frank Gore, and defensive end Jerry Hughes were each given a day of rest.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Jonathan Jones, DB, Groin



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

JaWhaun Bentley, LB, Knee

Jamie Collins, LB, Shoulder

Julian Edelman, WR, Knee/Shoulder

Jason McCourty, CB, Groin

Danny Shelton, DL, Shoulder

















BUFFALO BILLS (10-4)

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander, Rest

RB Frank Gore, Rest

DE Jerry Hughes, Rest

Ty Nsekhe, Ankle, OT









LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Corey Liuget, DT, Knee



Story continues

Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 injury report: Jamie Collins, Julian Edelman banged up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston