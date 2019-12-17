Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 injury report: Tom Brady, Mohamed Sanu not listed

The New England Patriots are not dealing with many injuries ahead of Saturday afternoon's Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been on the injury report in recent weeks with a right elbow issue, but he's not listed on the team's official report Tuesday.

Another key offensive player not listed is wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who's been hampered by an ankle injury for much of his tenure in New England. Sanu has tallied eight receptions for just 44 yards and zero touchdowns over his last four games, and his injury certainly has been a factor in this lack of production. His removal from the injury report suggests he's trending in the right direction health-wise, which would be great news for a Patriots offense that's scored an average of only 20.3 points over the last six games.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) was the only player who didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough. Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was among four Patriots player limited in the session.

The Bills have only two players listed on their first injury report of the week. They have a mostly healthy roster entering one of the most important regular season games in the franchise's recent history.

Here are the Tuesday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Jonathan Jones, DB, Groin



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

JaWhaun Bentley, LB, Knee

Julian Edelman, WR, Knee/Shoulder

Jason McCourty, CB, Groin

Danny Shelton, DL, Shoulder















BUFFALO BILLS (10-4)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Ty Nsekhe, Ankle, OT



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Corey Liuget, DT, Knee



