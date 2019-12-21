Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 inactives: Jon Jones out, Jason McCourty returns

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet Saturday at Gillette Stadium for an important matchup in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots would clinch the AFC East title with a win, while a victory for the Bills would extend their hopes of winning the division into the Week 17 finale.

New England will have its full complement of offensive weapons in Week 16. Veteran wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Julian Edelman, who have often been listed on the injury report this season, both are active Saturday.

The only notable inactive for the Patriots is cornerback Jonathan Jones. This means 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams will make a rare appearance on the active roster. Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty also returns to the lineup after missing three of the last four games with a groin injury.

There are no major or surprise inactives for the Bills, who have a pretty healthy roster with the playoffs approaching.

Here are the official inactives for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)

Cody Kessler, QB

Damien Harris, RB

Ryan Izzo, TE

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT

Korey Cunningham, OT

Byron Cowart, DL

Jonathan Jones, CB













BUFFALO BILLS (10-4)

T.J. Yeldon, RB

Duke Williams, WR

Tommy Sweeney, TE

Ike Boettger, OG

Ty Nsekhe, OT

Vincent Taylor, DT

Dean Marlowe, SS













