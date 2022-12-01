Patriots vs. Bills Week 13 inactives: David Andrews returns, Jalen Mills is out

Week 13 inactives: Andrews returns, but offensive tackle depth is very thin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be very thin at offensive tackle during Thursday night's important Week 13 game versus the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were ruled out earlier this week. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, also is inactive. This means Conor McDermott will start at right tackle. Trent Brown is dealing with an illness but he is active and will start at left tackle.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is active, too, despite having a shoulder injury.

New England's secondary will be a bit shorthanded as well. Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills is inactive. Mills' absence is a tough setback against an explosive Bills offense with plenty of talented wideouts, most notably Stefon Diggs.

One encouraging development for the Patriots is David Andrews being active. The Patriots' starting center suffered a thigh injury against the New York Jets in Week 11 and didn't play in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

There is one slight surprise among the Bills inactives. Buffalo's 2022 first-round pick, cornerback Kaiir Elam, is a healthy scratch.

Here are the Week 13 inactives for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (6-5)

Damien Harris, RB

Isaiah Wynn, OT

Yodny Cajuste, OT

Carl Davis, DT

Jalen Mills, CB

Shaun Wade, CB

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Buffalo Bills (8-3)