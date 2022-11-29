Patriots vs. Bills Week 13 injury report: Damien Harris misses another practice

Patriots-Bills Week 13 injury report: Harris, Wynn miss another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could be without a few veteran players in Thursday night's pivotal Week 13 game against the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Running back Damien Harris missed another practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris is unlikely to play this week. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also missed practice. Wynn didn't play in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jabrill Peppers also was absent at Tuesday's practice because of an illness. He has played in every game so far this season, getting snaps on both defense and special teams.

Jakobi Meyers was limited Tuesday with a shoulder injury, but the veteran wide receiver told the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan that he will play against the Bills. Meyers hurt his shoulder against the Vikings last week.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a full participant in practice this week despite dealing with an elbow injury. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller has already been ruled out with a knee injury. The Bills have been dealing with an illness going around the team, but the players impacted appear ready to go for Thursday.

Here are the final Week 13 injury reports for both the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (6-5)

Did not participate

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

Limited participation

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

Full participation

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Did not participate

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

LB Von Miller - Knee

RB Taiwan Jones - Veteran Rest

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Stefon Diggs - Veteran Rest

Limited participation

No players listed

Full participation