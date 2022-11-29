Patriots vs. Bills Week 13 injury report: Damien Harris misses another practice
Patriots-Bills Week 13 injury report: Harris, Wynn miss another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots could be without a few veteran players in Thursday night's pivotal Week 13 game against the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Running back Damien Harris missed another practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris is unlikely to play this week. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also missed practice. Wynn didn't play in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
How Week 13 game vs. Bills impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs
Jabrill Peppers also was absent at Tuesday's practice because of an illness. He has played in every game so far this season, getting snaps on both defense and special teams.
Patriots Talk: Can Patriots show they’ve narrowed gap on Bills? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Jakobi Meyers was limited Tuesday with a shoulder injury, but the veteran wide receiver told the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan that he will play against the Bills. Meyers hurt his shoulder against the Vikings last week.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a full participant in practice this week despite dealing with an elbow injury. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller has already been ruled out with a knee injury. The Bills have been dealing with an illness going around the team, but the players impacted appear ready to go for Thursday.
Here are the final Week 13 injury reports for both the Patriots and Bills.
New England Patriots (6-5)
Did not participate
RB Damien Harris - Thigh
DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot
Limited participation
C David Andrews - Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste - Calf
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
Full participation
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Did not participate
T Dion Dawkins - Ankle
LB Von Miller - Knee
RB Taiwan Jones - Veteran Rest
TE Quintin Morris - Illness
WR Stefon Diggs - Veteran Rest
Limited participation
No players listed
Full participation
QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow
LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel
DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle
S Damar Hamlin - Illness
CB Dane Jackson - Illness
S Jaquan Johnson - Illness
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle
DT Jordan Phillips - Eye
DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle
WR Khalil Shakir - Illness