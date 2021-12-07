Patriots vs. Bills Week 13 inactives: Jamie Collins returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No one listed as inactive by the New England Patriots for their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills came as much of a surprise.

The team will be without two depth linebackers in Jahlani Tavai and rookie Ronnie Perkins, who's still yet to play a snap in the NFL. Jamie Collins is set to return, however, following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury which landed him on injured reserve.

The Bills don't have many surprises, either, although they will be without top return man Isaiah McKenzie, who's returned 22 kicks and 17 punts for Buffalo this season.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.:

New England Patriots (8-4)

Devin Asiasi, TE

Yasir Durant, OT

Ronnie Perkins, LB

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Shaun Wade, CB

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Vernon Butler, DT

Jamil Douglas, OL

Reggie Gilliam, FB

Isaiah McKenzie, WR

Efe Obada, DE

Marquez Stevenson, WR