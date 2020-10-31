Patriots vs. Bills Preview, Prediction: Keys to a New England victory in Week 8

Patriots vs. Bills Preview, Prediction: Keys to a Pats victory in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots face a crucial Week 8 road matchup versus the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New England has won seven consecutive games against Buffalo, but that streak is in serious danger of being snapped this weekend. The Bills are 5-2 and sit atop the AFC East, while the Patriots are 2-4 and riding their first three-game losing streak since 2002.

Injuries also are piling up for the Patriots. They had 11 players listed on Friday's injury report, with wide receivers Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry already ruled out.

What must the Pats do to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat? Find out with Tom E. Curran's preview.