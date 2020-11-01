Patriots vs. Bills Overreactions: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers deserve bigger roles

Patriots-Bills Overreactions: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers deserve bigger roles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were on the verge of scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, or at least tying the game with a field goal, but a fumble by quarterback Cam Newton sealed the team's fourth consecutive defeat Sunday afternoon.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Patriots, who showed signs of improvement from their previous two games only to come up short once again in a 24-21 loss at Bills Stadium.

The Patriots are now 2-5 and remain in third place in the AFC East. Reaching the playoffs is going to be a tremendously difficult challenge for New England.

Let's take a look at five instant overreactions from Sunday's Week 8 game.

1. J.C. Jackson has been the Patriots' best player in 2020

Jackson tallied his fourth interception of the season in the second quarter, which ties him for the league lead. It also was his fourth interception in five career games against Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Jackson now has 12 interceptions since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His teammate Stephon Gilmore, who's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner, has 11 interceptions since coming to the Patriots in 2017.

Jackson leads the Patriots with four interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2020, while also tallying 17 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Pro Football Focus ranked Jackson as the No. 3 cornerback in the league entering Week 8, and he lived up to that lofty assessment Sunday. It's only a matter of time before Jackson is thrown into the national conversation about the league's top cornerbacks.

2. Damien Harris should be the No. 1 running back going forward

Harris ran for 102 yards on 16 carries (6.4 yards per attempt), including a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

He also played a crucial role on a fourth quarter drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Cam Newton.

Big response by the Patriots' offense. Damien Harris is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. pic.twitter.com/YCOotL2kts — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 1, 2020

The second-year running back from Alabama is a physical runner with an ability to break tackles and make the most of what the defense gives him.

Harris has really good vision. When there are opportunities to bounce outside, he takes them. On his long counter run, he bounced outside then cut it back in to avoid a tackle. Runs hard. Runs through contact. But picks up plenty of yardage just by seeing what's there for him. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 1, 2020

Harris should continue to receive a big portion of the snaps at running back going forward, even when Sony Michel returns to the lineup. The Patriots have pretty good depth at running back, and Harris is most capable of making big plays on the ground with his impressive combination of speed, vision and raw power.

3. The Bills are still overrated

Sure, the Bills won, but did they show anything Sunday that would make you think this team is a legit contender in the AFC? No, they didn't.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was mediocre at best, completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 154 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. Buffalo's run game was fantastic with 190 yards on 38 carries, but New England has one of the league's worst rushing defenses.

One of the Bills' three touchdowns came after the Patriots foolishly attempted an onside kick following a third quarter touchdown. And if not for Newton's fumble on the Pats' final drive in the fourth quarter, the Bills easily could've lost this game. Buffalo entered Sunday with the third-worst defense on third down, and New England converted five of 10 third downs.

