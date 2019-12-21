Patriots vs. Bills live stream: Watch NFL Week 16 game online

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a rare important matchup between these rivals late in the season.

This Week 16 game has huge implications on the AFC playoff picture.

First, the Patriots will win the AFC East for the 11th consecutive season if they beat the Bills. A Bills victory would put them in a tie atop the division standings, but the Patriots would still be able to clinch the division title simply by winning against the Miami Dolphins at home next week. For Buffalo to win the division, it must beat New England on Saturday and beat the New York Jets in Week 17, combined with the Patriots losing each of their last two games.

A New England loss also would put it in very real danger of losing a first-round playoff bye. The Patriots enter the weekend as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but a loss combined with a Kansas City Chiefs victory on Sunday night would drop the defending Super Bowl champions to the No. 3 seed.

Will the Patriots win and clinch another division title, or will the Bills keep their division hopes alive with a statement road victory as the playoffs near?

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Bills online. Be sure to also watch "Pregame Live" at 2:30 p.m. ET and "Postgame Live" at 7:30 p.m. ET, all on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley, Albert Breer, Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Ted Johnson, D.J. Bean and former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel will break down the game from every angle.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

