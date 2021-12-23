Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses another practice
The New England Patriots did not add anybody to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday ahead of Sunday's important Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, but they do still have several players on the injury report.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) did not practice Thursday for the second consecutive day. Eight players, including starting running back Damien Harris (hamstring), were limited participants in practice.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater (illness) was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday.
Cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice for the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (foot) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.
The winner of Sunday's game will sit atop the AFC East standings with just two regular season games remaining.
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Cam Lewis, Illness
DT Star Lotulelei, Personal
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Micah Hyde, Back
RB Taiwan Jones, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Josh Allen, Foot
DE Jerry Hughes, Neck
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee