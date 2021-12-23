Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses another practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots-Bills injury report: Stevenson, Agholor miss another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots did not add anybody to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday ahead of Sunday's important Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, but they do still have several players on the injury report.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) did not practice Thursday for the second consecutive day. Eight players, including starting running back Damien Harris (hamstring), were limited participants in practice. 

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater (illness) was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Patriots-Bills and a very verified Christmas with Matt Cassel | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice for the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (foot) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.

The winner of Sunday's game will sit atop the AFC East standings with just two regular season games remaining. 

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder

  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee

  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

  • No players listed

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • CB Cam Lewis, Illness

  • DT Star Lotulelei, Personal

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

  • S Micah Hyde, Back

  • RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

  • QB Josh Allen, Foot

  • DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

  • WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Recommended Stories