Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses another practice

Patriots-Bills injury report: Stevenson, Agholor miss another practice

The New England Patriots did not add anybody to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday ahead of Sunday's important Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, but they do still have several players on the injury report.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) did not practice Thursday for the second consecutive day. Eight players, including starting running back Damien Harris (hamstring), were limited participants in practice.

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater (illness) was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice for the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (foot) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.

The winner of Sunday's game will sit atop the AFC East standings with just two regular season games remaining.

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Cam Lewis, Illness

DT Star Lotulelei, Personal

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Micah Hyde, Back

RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY