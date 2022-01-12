Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Kyle Dugger, 10 others limited Wednesday

Patriots injury report: Dugger, 10 others limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury report dwarfs the Buffalo Bills' heading into their AFC Wild Card matchup.

Eleven Patriots players were limited in Wednesday's practice, including safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring). Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) were non-participants.

The good news is Christian Barmore's knee injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins isn't as severe as was anticipated. The rookie defensive tackle was limited Wednesday, but that's still a relief as there's a chance he'll be able to suit up on Saturday night.

No players were non-participants Wednesday for the Bills. The only limited player was wide receiver Cole Beasley for "veteran rest."

Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (10-7)

Did Not Participate

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

Limited Availability

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

No Players Listed.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did Not Participate

No Players Listed.

Limited Availability

WR Cole Beasley, Veteran Rest

Full Availability