Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Kyle Dugger, 10 others limited Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots injury report: Dugger, 10 others limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' injury report dwarfs the Buffalo Bills' heading into their AFC Wild Card matchup.
Eleven Patriots players were limited in Wednesday's practice, including safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring). Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) were non-participants.
The good news is Christian Barmore's knee injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins isn't as severe as was anticipated. The rookie defensive tackle was limited Wednesday, but that's still a relief as there's a chance he'll be able to suit up on Saturday night.
No players were non-participants Wednesday for the Bills. The only limited player was wide receiver Cole Beasley for "veteran rest."
Kurt Warner compares Mac Jones to Tom Brady in 2001
Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.
New England Patriots (10-7)
Did Not Participate
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle
Limited Availability
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Full Availability
No Players Listed.
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Did Not Participate
No Players Listed.
Limited Availability
WR Cole Beasley, Veteran Rest
Full Availability
DE Efe Obada, Ankle
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee