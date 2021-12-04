Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Christian Barmore among eight Pats questionable
Patriots-Bills injury report: Barmore, Bolden among eight Pats questionable
Both the Patriots and Bills should have close to a healthy roster when these rivals meet in an AFC East showdown Monday night in Buffalo.
The Patriots have eight players listed as questionable on their final Week 13 injury report.
The most notable names in that group are starting center David Andrews, rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore and veteran running back Brandon Bolden.
One player added to the injury list Saturday was rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins. The Oklahoma product, who has yet to make his NFL debut, is dealing with an illness.
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor are still on the Covid-19 reserve list.
The winner of Monday night's matchup will take over first place in the division. It's the first of two Patriots vs. Bills meetings over the final month of the regular season. The other is a Week 16 matchup in New England.
Here are the latest Week 13 injury reports for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4)
OUT
No players listed
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle
LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness
BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)
OUT
No players listed
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
OL Cody Ford, Bicep
FB Reggie Gilliam, Ankle
DE Efe Obada, Hip