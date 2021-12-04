Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Christian Barmore among eight Pats questionable

Patriots-Bills injury report: Barmore, Bolden among eight Pats questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Both the Patriots and Bills should have close to a healthy roster when these rivals meet in an AFC East showdown Monday night in Buffalo.

The Patriots have eight players listed as questionable on their final Week 13 injury report.

The most notable names in that group are starting center David Andrews, rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore and veteran running back Brandon Bolden.

One player added to the injury list Saturday was rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins. The Oklahoma product, who has yet to make his NFL debut, is dealing with an illness.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor are still on the Covid-19 reserve list.

The winner of Monday night's matchup will take over first place in the division. It's the first of two Patriots vs. Bills meetings over the final month of the regular season. The other is a Week 16 matchup in New England.

Here are the latest Week 13 injury reports for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle

LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness

BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE