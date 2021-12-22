Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses practice with illness

Patriots injury report: Stevenson misses Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' first injury report of Week 16 is a lengthy one as they prepare for a big game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor also was a non-participant due to a concussion suffered in Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine Patriots were limited including RB Damien Harris, who missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Wideout N'Keal Harry, who suffered a hip injury in the Week 15 defeat, also was a limited participant.

The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and listed three players as limited. Their only player missing was running back Taiwan Jones (knee).

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Did Not Participate

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

Limited Availability

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

Full Availability

No Players Listed.

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Did Not Participate

RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

Limited Availability

DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

S Micah Hyde, Back

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Full Availability