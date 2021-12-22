Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses practice with illness
Patriots injury report: Stevenson misses Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' first injury report of Week 16 is a lengthy one as they prepare for a big game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor also was a non-participant due to a concussion suffered in Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Nine Patriots were limited including RB Damien Harris, who missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Wideout N'Keal Harry, who suffered a hip injury in the Week 15 defeat, also was a limited participant.
The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and listed three players as limited. Their only player missing was running back Taiwan Jones (knee).
Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.
New England Patriots (9-5)
Did Not Participate
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness
Limited Availability
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness
Full Availability
No Players Listed.
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Did Not Participate
RB Taiwan Jones, Knee
Limited Availability
DE Jerry Hughes, Neck
S Micah Hyde, Back
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee
Full Availability
No Players Listed.