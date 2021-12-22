Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson misses practice with illness

Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
Patriots injury report: Stevenson misses Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' first injury report of Week 16 is a lengthy one as they prepare for a big game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor also was a non-participant due to a concussion suffered in Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine Patriots were limited including RB Damien Harris, who missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Wideout N'Keal Harry, who suffered a hip injury in the Week 15 defeat, also was a limited participant.

The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and listed three players as limited. Their only player missing was running back Taiwan Jones (knee).

NFL playoff picture: How loss to Colts makes Pats' pursuit of No. 1 seed tougher

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder

  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee

  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

  • WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Did Not Participate

  • RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

Limited Availability

  • DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

  • S Micah Hyde, Back

  • WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

