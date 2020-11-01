Patriots vs. Bills inactives: One tight end, four wide receivers active for Pats

Patriots vs. Bills inactives: One TE, four WRs active for Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have to beat the Buffalo Bills on the road Sunday afternoon without several key players.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) were ruled out on Friday, and then the team downgraded cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), rookie safety (Kyle Dugger) and rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle) to out on Saturday.

One rookie who could make an impact for the Patriots is linebacker Josh Uche. He was a second-round pick of the Patriots and likely will see his first NFL action versus the Bills after being activated off injured reserve Saturday.

The Patriots will have just four wide receivers -- Isaiah Zuber, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Damiere Byrd -- active on Sunday. Rookie tight ends Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi both are inactive, so Ryan Izzo will be the only active tight end.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton doesn't have much to target in the passing game, so expect a run-heavy attack from New England on Sunday.

Here are the Week 8 inactives for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

QB Brian Hoyer

WR N'Keal Harry

TE Devin Asiasi

TE Dalton Keene

DL Carl Davis

CB Stephon Gilmore

FS Kyle Dugger

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2)

QB Jake Fromm

RB T.J. Yeldon

OT Cody Ford

DE A.J. Epenesa

DT Vernon Butler

CB Josh Norman

FS Micah Hyde