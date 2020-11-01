Patriots vs. Bills highlights: Late Cam Newton fumble seals fourth straight loss

Patriots-Bills highlights: Late Newton fumble seals fourth-straight defeat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
There are painful losses... and then there are painful losses.
File Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills in that latter category for the Patriots, who were in prime position to rally for a come-from-behind victory if they could only avoid a late turnover. Except they didn't.
Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam Newton's hands in the final minute, and New England suffered its fourth consecutive loss, a brutal defeat that drops them to 2-5 on the season. The fumble was a gut punch for the Patriots, who had awoken from a lengthy offensive slumber in the second half with consecutive touchdown drives.
With the win, Buffalo snapped an eight-game home losing streak to the Patriots and further separated themselves from Bill Belichick's club atop the AFC East with a 6-2 record.
Despite the loss, the Patriots showed some encouraging signs in the loss, with Damien Harris breaking through for 102 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jakobi Meyers finishing with six receptions for 58 yards.
Still, the Patriots are now on the verge of something they've never had under Bill Belichick: a five-game losing streak. Luckily, their next game comes against the winless Jets.
FINAL SCORE: Bills 24, Patriots 21
Patriots Record: 2-5
HIGHLIGHTS
On the Bills' first drive of the game, rookie running back Zack Moss scores the first touchdown of his career.
First rushing touchdown of his career! @PresMoss2 | 📺 #NEvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/upm6ImtG66— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
Dubbed "Mr. INT" by Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson gets an interception for the third straight game, leading to a FG and a 7-6 halftime deficit.
Third straight game for Mr. INT. #NEvsBUF | #GoPats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2020
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/VNdTfzt38e
Moss gets his second touchdown of the game, courtesy of a total team effort at the goal line.
Whole squad in for the TD‼️— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
📺 #NEvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/3v8biyx7GC
Damien Harris scampers in for a 22-yard TD -- the first of his career -- and the Patriots tie it up with a Newton-to-Meyers conversion.
Damien Harris 22-yard TD run for the @Patriots! @DHx34— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
📺: #NEvsBUF on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/t8qCfPtCHK
Jakobi Meyers - WR1? 🔥pic.twitter.com/vOhm3AAanW— PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) November 1, 2020
After an onside kick gamble doesn't pay off, Josh Allen capitalizes on the short field and takes the lead right back.
Walk it in, @JoshAllenQB!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
📺 #NEvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/hA1wCTKj1p
Cam Newton polishes off a 7-play, 72-yard drive with his sixth rushing TD of the season, the first time this season the Patriots have had consecutive touchdown drives.
.@CameronNewton answers with a TD.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2020
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/zWHDhKrLyg
Just when it looks like Newton would lead the Patriots to a game-winning drive, Buffalo's Justin Zimmer comes up with the play of the game.
Justin Zimmer forces the fumble with less than a minute left in the game!— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
📺: #NEvsBUF on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/4RH0kkI3kP
UP NEXT
Monday, Nov. 9: at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Nov. 23: at Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)