Patriots vs. Bills highlights: Late Cam Newton fumble seals fourth straight loss

Patriots-Bills highlights: Late Newton fumble seals fourth-straight defeat

There are painful losses... and then there are painful losses.

File Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills in that latter category for the Patriots, who were in prime position to rally for a come-from-behind victory if they could only avoid a late turnover. Except they didn't.

Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam Newton's hands in the final minute, and New England suffered its fourth consecutive loss, a brutal defeat that drops them to 2-5 on the season. The fumble was a gut punch for the Patriots, who had awoken from a lengthy offensive slumber in the second half with consecutive touchdown drives.

With the win, Buffalo snapped an eight-game home losing streak to the Patriots and further separated themselves from Bill Belichick's club atop the AFC East with a 6-2 record.

Despite the loss, the Patriots showed some encouraging signs in the loss, with Damien Harris breaking through for 102 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jakobi Meyers finishing with six receptions for 58 yards.

Still, the Patriots are now on the verge of something they've never had under Bill Belichick: a five-game losing streak. Luckily, their next game comes against the winless Jets.

FINAL SCORE: Bills 24, Patriots 21

Patriots Record: 2-5

HIGHLIGHTS

On the Bills' first drive of the game, rookie running back Zack Moss scores the first touchdown of his career.

Dubbed "Mr. INT" by Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson gets an interception for the third straight game, leading to a FG and a 7-6 halftime deficit.

Moss gets his second touchdown of the game, courtesy of a total team effort at the goal line.

Damien Harris scampers in for a 22-yard TD -- the first of his career -- and the Patriots tie it up with a Newton-to-Meyers conversion.

After an onside kick gamble doesn't pay off, Josh Allen capitalizes on the short field and takes the lead right back.

Cam Newton polishes off a 7-play, 72-yard drive with his sixth rushing TD of the season, the first time this season the Patriots have had consecutive touchdown drives.

Just when it looks like Newton would lead the Patriots to a game-winning drive, Buffalo's Justin Zimmer comes up with the play of the game.

UP NEXT

Monday, Nov. 9: at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 23: at Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)