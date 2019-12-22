The Buffalo Bills gave the New England Patriots a good test at Gilette Stadium on Saturday evening, but the Patriots were able to emerge with a 24-17 victory and clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title.

The Patriots were surprisingly strong on offense to start the game and totaled 215 yards in the first half. Despite that and mostly holding the Bills offense in check, they went into the half tied up at 10. The Patriots trailed for some time in the second half before a Rex Burkhead touchdown run gave them a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Burkhead did a lot to spark the Patriots' previously lackluster offense, as he generated 97 scrimmage yards and a touchdown for the team. The other touchdown went to Matt LaCosse. The score was his first as a Patriot and the team's first touchdown by a tight end this season.

Without further ado, let's get to the Best & Worst from the Patriots' Week 15 win.

Patriots vs. Bills: Best & Worst from New England's 24-17 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston