Patriots vs Bills 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The New England Patriots will try to put an end to a three-game losing streak on Sunday when hosting a visit from the Buffalo Bills.
Being an underdog has become a weekly occurrence for the Patriots regardless of the venue. They are 0-3 when playing at Gillette Stadium this season, and they’ll be facing a Bills team that has beaten them four straight times.
So home will not be a safe haven for the Patriots in this matchup.
They’ll also be entering the game shorthanded on both sides of the ball. An undermanned team with a talent issue going head-to-head with a likely playoff or possibly even Super Bowl contender sounds like a train wreck right out of the gates.
But then again, the Patriots play good defense, and there have been moments where they have performed up to the level of opposition, particularly in close games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins to start the season.
Perhaps they’ll show some fight against the Bills as well. Here’s how to watch the game.
Game information
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Live Stream
NFL+ (local)
NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)
Paramount+ (local)
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels
ESPN
WCVB-TV Channel 5
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
Sirius XM: New England (226) or Buffalo (225)
Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Buffalo (803)
Weather
Temperature – 55 degrees
Precipitation – 1%
Wind – 15mph
