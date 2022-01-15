Patriots vs. Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots (10-7) are hitting the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (11-6) in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Patriots and Bills split the regular season series and they’ve appeared to be on an even playing field throughout the year. The Patriots have a stronger rush attack and a great defense, but Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense is much more explosive. Mac Jones has proven he struggles to come from behind, so the Patriots will have to get off to a hot start for a chance to win.

The Bills won their final four regular season games and they’re entirely healthy entering the game. This will be a tremendous challenge for Jones and a Patriots team that’s been struggling as of late.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, Jan. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

ESPN

WCVB-TV Channel 5

Broadcasters:

Louis Riddick (play-by-play)

Brian Griese (play-by-play)

Steve Levy (play-by-play)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Radio:

Westwood One

98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line: Patriots +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Bills -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +5.5 (-112) | Bills -5.5 (-108)

Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Weather:

5 degrees

List