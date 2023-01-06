Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

A spot in the playoffs hangs in the balance for the New England Patriots in a daunting road trip to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots offense got flat-out dismantled when these two AFC East divisional rivals met up back in Week 13. Now, they’ll be headed to Orchard Park to face a Bills team in an incredibly emotional atmosphere, following the tragic incident at Monday Night Football with safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old defensive back suffered cardiac arrest on the field and was transported to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and listed in critical condition. Thankfully, his breathing tube was reportedly removed, and he has been alert, as of Friday morning.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Patriots captain Matthew Slater admitted the atmosphere in Buffalo on Sunday will be unlike anything he’s ever experienced. There will be a rallying cry from the Bills in an effort to get the win for Hamlin. So the Patriots will be facing an Everest-sized uphill climb.

However, a victory for New England means they’d lock up a spot in the postseason. Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (384) and Buffalo (228)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Buffalo (803)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +260, Bills -320

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +7, Bills -7

Over/Under (O/U): 42

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 37 degrees

Precipitation – 6%

Wind – 5mph

