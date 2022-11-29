Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The first face-to-face regular season meeting between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills gets the spotlight treatment on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.

There’s a bit of desperation in the air for the Patriots after having their cloud-nine wings clipped in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which effectively ended their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bills had to pull out all of the stops to compile back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

In the previous two head-to-head meetings, the Bills have scored a combined 80 points without punting. That’s a daunting statistic that paints a grim picture for a Patriots team that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks this season. And clearly, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best.

However, the Bills have looked shaky in recent weeks, and Allen has thrown seven interceptions in his last five games. It would be foolish to count out the Patriots when backed into a corner at home.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Thursday, Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

Amazon Prime Video

WFXT-TV Channel 25

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (225) and Buffalo (226)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Buffalo (803)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +190, Bills -220

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +5, Bills -5

Over/Under (O/U): 43.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 42 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 18mph

[listicle id=131839]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire