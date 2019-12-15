Patriots vs. Bengals Week 15 inactives: Julian Edelman in, Jason McCourty out

The New England Patriots will have their best wide receiver in the lineup for Sunday's Week 15 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Julian Edelman, who was listed as questionable to play after being on the injury report this week with knee/shoulder issues, is active. The 33-year-old wideout has not missed a game this season and leads the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Rookie running back Damien Harris is inactive again as a healthy scratch.

The Patriots defense will be without cornerback Jason McCourty. The veteran defensive back played against the Kansas City Chiefs last week after missing the two previous games with a groin injury.

There are no other notable inactives for the Patriots, who are trying to avoid their first three-game losing skid since 2002.

Here are the official inactive lists for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3)

Cody Kessler, QB

Damien Harris, RB

Jermaine Eluemunor, OL

Korey Cunningham, OL

Ryan Izzo, TE

Byron Cowart, DL

Jason McCourty, CB













CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-12)

Jacob Dolegala, QB

Damion Willis, WR

A.J. Green, WR

John Jerry, OL

Isaiah Prince, OL

Anthony Zettel, DT

Torry McTyer, CB













