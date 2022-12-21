Patriots vs. Bengals injury report: Tyquan Thornton, Jonathan Jones limited

Patriots injury report: Rookie WR, starting CB limited on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made three additions to their injury report as they prepare for a Week 16 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) and starting cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Long snapper Joe Cardona was not present due to an ankle injury.

Jones' status is particularly worth keeping tabs on throughout the week as the Patriots were already down their other top CBs, Jalen Mills and Jack Jones. Mills (groin) did not practice on Wednesday while Jack Jones (knee) was limited.

Here's the complete Wednesday injury report for the Patriots and Bengals.

New England Patriots (7-7)

Did not participate

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

Limited participation

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

CB Jack Jones, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee

Full participation

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

Did not participate

DE Sam Hubbard, Calf

DT Jay Tufele, Illness

Limited participation

Full participation