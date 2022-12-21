Patriots vs. Bengals injury report: Tyquan Thornton, Jonathan Jones limited
Patriots injury report: Rookie WR, starting CB limited on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots made three additions to their injury report as they prepare for a Week 16 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) and starting cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Long snapper Joe Cardona was not present due to an ankle injury.
Jones' status is particularly worth keeping tabs on throughout the week as the Patriots were already down their other top CBs, Jalen Mills and Jack Jones. Mills (groin) did not practice on Wednesday while Jack Jones (knee) was limited.
Here's the complete Wednesday injury report for the Patriots and Bengals.
New England Patriots (7-7)
Did not participate
LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
Limited participation
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
CB Jack Jones, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee
Full participation
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
Did not participate
DE Sam Hubbard, Calf
DT Jay Tufele, Illness
Limited participation
CB Eli Apple, Ankle
CB Jalen Davis, Thumb
DE Trey Hendrickson, Wrist
CB Mike Hilton, Knee
TE Hayden Hurst, Calf
WR Trent Taylor, Hamstring
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder
Full participation
OT La'el Collins, Not Injury Related (rest)
WR Tee Higgins, Hamstring
DT DJ Reader, Not Injury Related (rest)