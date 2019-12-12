Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn misses practice with eye issue
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, but one of his fellow offensive starters was absent.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed the practice with an eye issue. Wynn suffered a toe injury in Week 2 and didn't return until Week 12. It's unclear whether Wynn's eye ailment will impact his availability for Sunday's Week 15 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (right elbow) and rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry (hip) both were full practice participants. Veteran wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were limited participants. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (concussion) also returned to practice after not participating Wednesday.
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Isaiah Wynn, Eye
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
DL Byron Cowart, Concussion
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
OL Ted Karras, Knee
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-12)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Carlos Dunlap, Not Injury Related (Rest)
WR A.J. Green, Ankle
DT Rennel Wren, Hip
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DE Sam Hubbard, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Geno Atkins, Not Injury Related (Rest)
CB Darqueze Dennard, Not Injury Related (Rest)
TE Tyler Eifert, Not Injury Related (Rest)
WR John Ross, Foot
