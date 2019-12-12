Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn misses practice with eye issue

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, but one of his fellow offensive starters was absent.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed the practice with an eye issue. Wynn suffered a toe injury in Week 2 and didn't return until Week 12. It's unclear whether Wynn's eye ailment will impact his availability for Sunday's Week 15 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (right elbow) and rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry (hip) both were full practice participants. Veteran wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were limited participants. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (concussion) also returned to practice after not participating Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tom Brady looked like he was working on getting his right elbow loose at #Patriots practice on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lc2rrpWxr1 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 12, 2019

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Isaiah Wynn, Eye



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

DL Byron Cowart, Concussion

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

OL Ted Karras, Knee

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder















FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip





CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-12)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Carlos Dunlap, Not Injury Related (Rest)

WR A.J. Green, Ankle

DT Rennel Wren, Hip







Story continues

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Sam Hubbard, Knee



FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Geno Atkins, Not Injury Related (Rest)

CB Darqueze Dennard, Not Injury Related (Rest)

TE Tyler Eifert, Not Injury Related (Rest)

WR John Ross, Foot









Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn misses practice with eye issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston