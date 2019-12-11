Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Report: Julian Edelman misses practice, Tom Brady limited

The New England Patriots had several important players on their Wednesday injury report.

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was the only Patriots player who didn't practice. He's nursing knee/shoulder injuries. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Edelman's absence was for "load management." Edelman wasn't the only wideout listed -- N'Keal Harry (hip) was a full participant and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) was limited.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a full practice participant but is listed on the injury report with a right elbow issue. He anticipated this scenario during his press conference after Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New England's Week 15 opponent is the Cincinnati Bengals, who have seven players on their injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup at Paul Brown Stadium. Three of quarterback Andy Dalton's top weapons on offense -- wide receivers John Ross III (limited) and A.J. Green (did not practice), and tight end Tyler Eifert (limited) -- are listed. Injuries to key players is among the many reasons why the Bengals have a league-worst 1-12 record.

Here are the first Week 15 injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Julian Edelman, WR, Knee/Shoulder



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

JaWhaun Bentley, LB, Knee

Byron Cowart, DL, Concussion

Ted Karras, OL, Knee

Jason McCourty, CB, Groin

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Ankle

Danny Shelton, DL, Shoulder













FULL PARTICIPATION

Tom Brady, QB, RIght Elbow

N'Keal Harry, WR, Hip





CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-12)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Geno Atkins, DT, Non-injury related

Darqueze Dennard, CB, Non-injury related

A.J. Green, WR, Ankle







Story continues

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Tyler Eifert, TE, Non-injury related

Sam Hubbard, DE, Knee

John Ross III, WR, Foot

Renell Wren, DT, Hip









Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Report: Julian Edelman misses practice, Tom Brady limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston