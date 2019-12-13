Patriots vs. Bengals injury report: Edelman, Sanu, Jason McCourty questionable

Tom Brady officially is off the New England Patriots Week 15 injury report.

While Brady has said his right elbow has needed extra treatment this week, the quarterback was removed from when the Pats released their final injury report ahead of their matchup with the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Still on the report and listed as questionable are wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle), who are key parts of an already-struggling offense don't take the field. Cornerback Jason McCourty is also among those listed as questionable with a groin injury. No Patriots are listed as out.

Bengals WR A.J. Green is listed as out with an ankle injury and DT Rennel Wren also is out with a hip injury.

Here is the full injury report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3)

OUT

None.



DOUBTFUL

None.



QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee (limited participation in practice)

DL Byron Cowart, Concussion (LP)

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder (LP)

OL Ted Karras, Knee (LP)

CB Jason McCourty, Groin (LP)

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle (LP)

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder (LP)















CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-12)

OUT

WR A.J. Green, Ankle (Did not participate in practice)

DT Rennel Wren, Hip (DNP)





DOUBTFUL

None.



QUESTIONABLE

CB Darqueze Dennard, Illness (DNP)



Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET as the Patriots look to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

