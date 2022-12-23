Patriots vs Bengals 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

An opportunity to pull off their biggest upset of the season hangs in the balance on Saturday afternoon when the New England Patriots come face-to-face with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots bit the dust in embarrassing fashion in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. So they’ll desperately be looking for a turnaround effort against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his bevy of offensive weapons.

However, they might have to do so shorthanded.

They’ve already ruled out cornerback Jalen Mills for the game, and both Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones are listed as questionable to play. This game could quickly turn into a disaster if the defensive backfield is filled with reserve players.

It still wouldn’t change the fact that this is a must-win situation for a Patriots team that has fallen off a cliff since their Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

Here’s how to the watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (231) and Cincinnati (386)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Cincinnati (806)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +145, Bengals -170

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +3, Bengals -3

Over/Under (O/U): 41.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 21 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 15mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire