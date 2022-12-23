Patriots vs Bengals 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
An opportunity to pull off their biggest upset of the season hangs in the balance on Saturday afternoon when the New England Patriots come face-to-face with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
The Patriots bit the dust in embarrassing fashion in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. So they’ll desperately be looking for a turnaround effort against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his bevy of offensive weapons.
However, they might have to do so shorthanded.
They’ve already ruled out cornerback Jalen Mills for the game, and both Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones are listed as questionable to play. This game could quickly turn into a disaster if the defensive backfield is filled with reserve players.
It still wouldn’t change the fact that this is a must-win situation for a Patriots team that has fallen off a cliff since their Week 11 win over the New York Jets.
Here’s how to the watch the game.
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Saturday, Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Live Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
CBS
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
SiriusXM: New England (231) and Cincinnati (386)
SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Cincinnati (806)
Betting odds
Money line: Patriots +145, Bengals -170
Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +3, Bengals -3
Over/Under (O/U): 41.5
Weather
Temperature – 21 degrees
Precipitation – 0%
Wind – 15mph
