Patriots vs. 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online

Patriots-49ers live stream: Newton, Pats look to get back on track originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a much-needed full week of practice, the New England Patriots are looking to bounce back after a tough Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

They'll host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which means a familiar face will return to Foxboro. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo aims to top his former team after leading the Niners to a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The Patriots (2-3) have ruled out newcomer defensive tackle Carl Davis for Sunday's game. Adam Butler, Kyle Dugger, Julian Edelman, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers are listed as questionable.

San Francisco (3-3) will be without running back Raheem Mostert, who's likely to be placed on injured reserve. Also ruled out for the 49ers are Kwon Alexander, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward.

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. 49ers in Week 7.

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Yahoo Sports; fuboTV