Patriots vs. 49ers Injury Report: Pats rule out Carl Davis, five others questionable

Patriots vs. 49ers Injury Report: Pats rule out Davis, five others questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their starting running back when they take on the New England Patriots in Sunday afternoon's Week 7 game at Gillette Stadium.

Raheem Mostert has been ruled out with an ankle injury. He's one of four 49ers players who won't play against the Patriots. The 49ers secondary also will be lacking depth with safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt both ruled out.

Injuries have hit San Francisco hard this season, and that trend continues.

The Patriots have ruled out defensive tackle Carl Davis due to a concussion. New England signed him last week from the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

Five players for the Patriots are listed as questionable to play versus the 49ers.

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman is again questionable with a knee injury. Starting right guard Shaq Mason is questionable with a calf injury. Mason did not play in Week 6 after being placed on the COVID reserve list, but he returned to practice this week.

Here are the final Week 7 injury reports for the Patriots and 49ers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

OUT

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE Derek Rivers (back)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-3)

OUT

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

DB Jimmie Ward (quad)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf)